Teresa Palmer joins Subversion cast

Teresa Palmer has joined the cast of Subversion.

The Fall Guy actress is the latest name added to the star-studded roster in the submarine thriller, with Chris Hemsworth, Lily James, Michael Pena and Joe Cole previously announced to be part of director Patrick Vollrath's movie.

The story centres on a once-promising naval commander (Hemsworth) who is blackmailed by a cartel-like organisation into piloting a dangerous submarine carrying illegal goods across international waters.

He is thrust into a high-stakes game of cat and mouse with a Coast Guard officer (James) in pursuit and must get past blockades and survive perilous threats from both inside and outside the submarine.

The Amazon MGM film is being produced by Lorenzo di Bonaventura for di Bonaventura Pictures alongside Stephen Shafer and Greg Cohen.

Production gets underway in September in Australia.

David Wenham, Robert John Burke and Simone Kessell will also appear in the movie, for which Andrew Ferguson has written the script.

Teresa - who is currently pregnant with her fifth child - recently claimed she was planning to take some time off following a very busy period in her career.

She told Australia's Harper's Bazaar magazine in May: “I have jumped from one project to the next. I think I just keep gravitating towards telling really brilliant Australian stories and there are a lot of opportunities that have been sliding into my inbox.

"I read them and I think, Maybe I’ll take some time off. And I’ll be so struck by the character or the story or the team involved that I think, Oh, maybe just one more.

"This year I’m looking forward to having a little bit more of a slower year, maybe taking six months off or something because the last two years have been really back-to-back. I love it but we’ve just newly moved to Byron Bay and it’s calling me for some slower days.”

Despite the flurry of work that has come her way, the Hacksaw Ridge star admitted she still experiences imposter syndrome.

She said: "Now I’m in this stage of my career where these opportunities are coming my way which feel very exciting. But also I still suffer from impostor syndrome and I still wonder where my next job is going to come from. That has not gone away for me.

"I’m not at the place where I’m just, like, I know exactly where my career is going; I feel so confident. I still have my vulnerabilities. I think the greatest lesson I’ve learned is just take the step, even if your foot wobbles. That’s something I’ve carried with me.”