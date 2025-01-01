Amy Poehler slams Oscars for overlooking comedy

Amy Poehler has slammed the Oscars for overlooking comedies.

In the latest episode of her podcast Good Hang, the actress was joined by Oscar-winning actress Olivia Colman. During the interview, Poehler expressed her frustration at the Academy Awards for failing to recognise funny films.

"Every single year at the Oscars, everybody (in comedy) gets blanked and all the serious people get up and accept and accept," she fumed. "It's some hot bulls**t! Because comedy is not easy."

Poehler broached the subject after Benedict Cumberbatch called in during the episode.

Cumberbatch joined the conversation to discuss his new comedy drama The Roses, which also stars Colman.

The British actor insisted: "If you can do comedy, you can do anything. I really do believe that."

To which Poehler, who gained recognition for her comedic turns in Parks and Recreation and SNL, replied: "Of course. You don't have to tell me, babe!"

Poehler also championed the skill needed to execute "physical comedy and really sharp and sarcastic wit" during the discussion.

There are some comedies attracting an early buzz ahead of awards season.

Noah Baumbach's comedy drama Jay Kelly and Yorgos Lanthimos' dark comedy Bugonia are expected to pick up nominations, while more traditional comedies such as Friendship and Good Fortune are considered long-shots for accolades.