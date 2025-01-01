Stephen Graham confirms Adolescence spin-off

Stephen Graham has confirmed a follow-up to Adolescence is in the works.

The hit Netflix show was one of the biggest winners at the 2025 Emmy Awards last weekend, taking home an impressive six trophies. Graham, who created the show and picked up an Emmy for his lead role in the crime drama, is already busy working on a sequel.

"Right now we are having talks and discussions about finding another story," he told Daily Mail. "I think we have to be tight-lipped at the moment. And we're all talking at the moment. The same concept with the idea of doing something in one take."

Graham portrayed Eddie Miller, the father of teenager Jamie Miller who is accused of murdering a female schoolmate.

Jamie was played by Owen Cooper, with the 15-year-old star becoming the youngest ever male actor to win an Emmy.

While Cooper's performance impressed critics and fans alike, Graham ruled out the Miller family returning for the sequel.

He confirmed: "We will not see more from this family. This family is finished. But the format and how we make the programme will continue."

Instead, the new series looks set to focus on Detective Inspector Luke Bascombe, played by Ashley Walters.

Graham hailed Walters as "one of our finest actors" and was thrilled to see him earn an Emmy nomination for his work in Adolescence.

"Ashley has so much gravity in his performance, do you know what I mean?" Graham continued. "Especially in this performance. And he brought heart and soul to this."