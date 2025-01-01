Dakota Fanning joined celebrity dating app 'for fun'

Dakota Fanning recently signed up to a celebrity dating app "for fun".

In a joint interview with her sister Elle Fanning for the October 2025 issue of Vanity Fair, The Alienist actress shared that she is currently single.

Amid the conversation, Elle revealed that her older sibling joined the exclusive app "the other day".

"I did it for fun. My girlfriend made it for me. I was like, 'If I don't, then I'm going to think...,'" said Dakota, while Elle, 27, interjected, "Maybe my husband is there."

"I can confirm that he is not," the 31-year-old sighed.

Dakota went on to emphasise that she hasn't actually spotted many celebrities when scrolling through the dating app.

"I haven't seen a ton of familiar faces yet," she added.

Meanwhile, Elle has been in a relationship with Rolling Stone executive Gus Wenner since late 2023.

"If your partner doesn't post you on Instagram, that's a red flag. I love my boyfriend, and we're going to post each other," The Great star gushed of her boyfriend. "I'm so happy. And Dakota loves him. That's the seal of approval."

Dakota and Elle are currently working on a film adaptation of Kristin Hannah's book, The Nightingale.

Slated for release in February 2027, the project will mark the first time the sisters have appeared in a feature together.