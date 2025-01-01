Rose Byrne shares 'creative highlight' of her career

Rose Byrne has hailed If I Had Legs I'd Kick You as the "creative highlight" of her career.

The actress plays Linda in the comedy drama, which sees the character attempt to navigate her child's mystery illness, an absent husband and a complex relationship with her therapist. In a new interview with Variety, Byrne revealed being involved in the project was one of her proudest moments.

"For me, it boils down to the creative highlight of my career," she replied when asked how the film registers in her body of work to date.

If I Had Legs was written and directed by Mary Bronstein and the confrontational plot tackles trauma, marriage and motherhood.

Elsewhere in the interview, Byrne insisted complex roles are hard to find once you reach a certain age.

The 46-year-old star explained: "Things like this don't typically come my way. There's not a lot of scripts written for women around our age. Stories that showcase you as a real person, not an appendage on another character, nothing meaty. This was extraordinary."

Bronstein was thrilled to have Byrne onboard for the film.

She explained how the actress was the perfect fit for the role of Linda as she praised her ability to make audiences laugh and cry during a scene.

"I wanted Rose for her impeccable comedic talent, but she's proper, serious technical actor as well. To be able to get tears on the heels of a laugh is really rare," Bronstein shared. "I'm taking the viewer to some places that are hard, so I needed someone who - even subconsciously - makes the audience feel comfortable."

If I Had Legs I'd Kick You, which also stars A$AP Rocky, Conan O'Brien and Christian Slater, is slated for an October release.