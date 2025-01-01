Rob Lowe reveals he 'almost got killed' at Patrick Schwarzenegger's wedding

Rob Lowe has revealed that he "almost got killed" at Patrick Schwarzenegger's wedding.

During his appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, the 61-year-old actor said that he had a near-death experience at Patrick and Abby Champion's recent wedding.

"I literally almost got killed on a golf cart," Rob told host Jimmy Kimmel.

"I'll do crazy stuff, I'll big wave surf, I'll heli-ski, but little things scare me," the Outsiders star continued. "Like, I'm petrified of golf carts ... I'm really, really petrified of rolling a golf cart."

He then revealed that his fears had been realised while attending the wedding of The White Lotus actor and the model earlier this month, saying, "I did a full double 360."

When Jimmy asked how fast he was going, the actor replied, "It was down a really steep hill and the grass was wet."

"But I've had movies where they give you stunt driving, so I just kept the wheel like this," he continued, motioning to keep still. "My friend said, 'You looked like a statue as you were spinning.'"

"You didn't stomp on the brake?" Jimmy asked Rob, to which he responded, "No! Then you're done. You do not want to do that."

Asked why he uses golf carts despite his fear of them, the actor replied "I'm just careful when I drive, but obviously not careful enough."

Explaining why he is afraid of the small motorised vehicles, Rob told the host, "I'll tell you what it is. It's that I feel that they're tipsy-topsy, like, ready to roll over all the time."

Patrick, 31, and Abby, 28, got married in Lake Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, on 6 September. Guests included Lowe, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Maria Shriver, Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt, Chris Pratt and Jason Isaacs.