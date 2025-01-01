Olivia Colman: 'Sex scenes make me feel unfaithful'

Olivia Colman has admitted she hates filming sex scenes as it feels like she's being unfaithful to her husband.

The Oscar-winning actress has been happily married to Ed Sinclair for 24 years. During an appearance on Amy Poehler's podcast Good Hang, Colman described Ed as her "best friend" and insisted she still "fancies" him.

When asked what scares her most about her job, the star replied: "Anything where I have to show any skin, I don't like. Pretending to have sex... I don't like it. I feel like I'm being unfaithful."

Colman continued to discuss her dislike for romantic plotlines, as she admitted she even hates getting close to a co-star when fully clothed.

"Even when they go, 'You can wear your jeans,' or a cushion between you. I don't want to do that. I don't want to do that," she added.

The love scene revelation occurred while Colman was discussing her latest movie The Roses, in which she and Benedict Cumberbatch play a married couple.

The 51-year-old star loved working on the black comedy and revealed she had "so much fun" collaborating with Cumberbatch.

While Colman would rather avoid kissing a co-star in a scene, she was quick to praise crew members who help to make the process more comfortable.

"Thank God for intimacy coordinators," Colman declared, before she revealed she was told to imagine the sun is hitting her face when she is supposed to fake an orgasm.