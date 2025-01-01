The Summer I Turned Pretty film announced

The Summer I Turned Pretty is set to conclude with a feature film.

Hours after the highly anticipated Season 3 finale aired, Prime Video announced that the upcoming movie will be written and directed by Jenny Han, author of the book trilogy.

Details about the storyline are still under wraps, but the story will likely pick up with a slightly older and wiser Belly, played by Lola Tung, and Conrad (Christopher Briney) as they move toward the next phase in their relationship.

The news was announced at the series finale red carpet celebration in Paris.

According to Prime Video, Season 3 of The Summer I Turned Pretty drew 25 million viewers from around the world during its first week, which started on 16 July.

"There is another big milestone left in Belly's journey, and I thought only a movie could give it its proper due," Han shared in a statement.

"I'm so grateful to Prime Video for continuing to support my vision for this story and for making it possible to share this final chapter with the fans."

Neither Prime Video nor Han have revealed any further details, but fan speculation is that viewers will finally see Belly and Conrad get married at the summer house, a scene that was not included in the Season 3 finale.