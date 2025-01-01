Bella Hadid shares pics from hospital bed

Bella Hadid has shared photos of herself in a hospital room.

The post comes amid her battle with Lyme disease.

In several photos shared via Instagram on Wednesday, Hadid can be seen hooked up to an IV in a hospital bed.

In one snapshot, she covers her mouth with her hand in seeming distress.

In happier snaps, the Orebella perfume creator also shared pics of herself in a Pikachu onesie, playing cards, and a snapshot of a late pizza dinner in her hospital bed.

"I'm sorry I always go MIA I love you guys," she captioned the carousel.

Her supermodel sister, Gigi, was among the first to offer words of support.

"I love you! I hope feel as strong and good as u deserve, soon!" she wrote.

"Lyme warrior," mom Yolanda Hadid remarked.

Although the bikini model didn't specify why she was hospitalised, she gave a detailed update on her Lyme disease treatment in a similar post from a hospital in 2023.

"The little me that suffered would be so proud of grown me for not giving up on myself," she captioned an August 2023 Instagram post featuring photos of her getting treatment.

"Living in this state, worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can't really explain," Hadid shared.