Ben Stiller and Jean Smart criticise 'indefinite suspension' of Jimmy Kimmel's show

Ben Stiller and Jean Smart have spoken out against ABC executives over their decision to suspend Jimmy Kimmel Live! for the foreseeable future.

Earlier this week, late-night TV host Jimmy Kimmel referenced the death of Charlie Kirk in his monologue and addressed U.S. President Donald Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters.

"We hit some new lows over the weekend with the MAGA gang trying to characterise this kid who killed Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them," he commented.

Kirk, a right-wing political activist, was shot and killed at an event held at Utah Valley University on 10 September. Police investigators have not yet confirmed the suspect's motive.

And after an ABC spokesperson confirmed Jimmy Kimmel Live! had been halted on Wednesday due to network bosses "strongly objecting" to recent comments made by Kimmel, Stiller took to X to re-share a post about the announcement.

"This isn't right," he declared.

And in an Instagram post, Smart shared a photo of herself and Kimmel on the set of the programme.

"I am horrified at the cancellation of Jimmy Kimmel Live. What Jimmy said was FREE speech, not hate speech," the Hacks actress argued. "People seem to only want to protect free speech when it suits THEIR agenda. Though I didn't agree at ALL with Charlie Kirk; his shooting death sickened me; and should have sickened any decent human being. What is happening to our country?"

Elsewhere, Wanda Sykes posted a video in which she noted she was scheduled to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! this week.

"Let's see. He didn't end the Ukraine war or solve Gaza within his first week. But he did end freedom of speech within his first year," she said, seemingly referring to Trump. "Hey, for those of you who pray, now's the time to do it. Love you, Jimmy."

And Mike Birbiglia called on all comedians to speak out over the decision.

"I've spent a lot of time in public + private defending comedians I don't agree with," he penned. "If you're a comedian + don't call out the insanity of pulling Kimmel off the air - don't bother spouting off about free speech anymore."

Kimmel, 57, has not yet publicly responded to the news.