Riley Keough quietly welcomes second child

Riley Keough is a mother-of-two.

On Wednesday, editors at People confirmed the Daisy Jones & the Six actress and her husband Ben Smith-Petersen had welcomed a second baby earlier this year.

The infant's name and sex were not disclosed.

Riley, daughter of the late Lisa Marie Presley and granddaughter of Elvis Presley, and the Australian stuntman are already parents to a three-year-old daughter named Tupelo.

Tupelo was born via surrogate in August 2022.

The couple, who wed in 2015, have not yet commented on the new addition.

However, Riley's grandmother, Priscilla Presley, expressed her delight over her expanding family.

"I love her babies. I'm really happy for Riley. She's got an amazing husband and two great children, so I'm happy for her very much," she told People.

Priscilla went on to recall how Tupelo even started speaking before she turned one.

"At my home, there's a pond right down below, and I'm holding her, and she goes, 'Pond,'" the matriarch remembered. "She's not even a year going, 'Pond.' Then she looked, and she saw a car. I went to Lisa, and I said, 'Lisa, she's not even a year, and she's telling me all what's out there.' (Riley) was saying that her husband really spends a lot of time with her. She's a chatterbox."

Priscilla, 80, is currently promoting her new book, Softly, As I Leave You: Life After Elvis.

The memoir will be released on 23 September.