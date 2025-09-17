Camp Rock 3 officially in the works at Disney

Camp Rock 3 has been confirmed by Disney.

The Jonas Brothers are to return as the Gray siblings for a third movie in the musical franchise and will serve as executive producers alongside Demi Lovato - who starred as Mitchie Torres in the previous two flicks.

Maria Canals-Barrera, who portrayed Lovato's mother, will also be returning for the film that was greenlit by Disney on Wednesday (17.09.25).

The movie will also include a host of new cast members such as Sherry Cola, Liamani Segura, Malachi Barton, Lumi Pollack, Hudson Stone, Casey Trotter, Brooklynn Pitts and Ava Jean.

Sharing footage from behind-the-scenes, Disney+ wrote on the social media platform X: "We're back!! #CampRock3 is now in production."

The story will take place several years after the events of the 2010 movie Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam as the Gray brothers' band Connect 3 make a return to Camp Rock.

A synopsis for the movie reads: "The story picks up when Connect 3 lose their opening act for a major reunion tour, returning to their beloved Camp Rock to discover the next big thing.

"As campers vie for the chance to open for their favourite band, tensions rise and friendships are tested, leading to unexpected alliances, revelations and romances.

"Camp Rock's all-new campers include bold and determined Sage (Segura) and her easygoing brother Desi (Stone), cello prodigy Rosie (Pollack), drummer with his own beat Cliff (Trotter), choreo queen Callie (Pitts), intimidating influencer Madison (Jean) and camp bad boy Fletch (Barton)."

In a statement, Ayo Davis - the president of Disney Branded Television - said: "Camp Rock is an important part of the Disney Channel Original Movie legacy, with unforgettable music, energetic storytelling, and characters that live in the hearts of fans to this day.

"Bringing it back with Kevin, Joe, Nick and Demi is such a full-circle moment, and we can't wait to reintroduce this world to a new generation."

Camp Rock 3 will be directed by Veronica Rodriguez and written by Eydie Faye, although a release date is yet to be revealed.

Earlier this year Alyson Stoner - who played the character of Caitlyn Gellar - explained that she hadn't heard any talk about Camp Rock 3 and was unsure if the cast would be able to come together for another film.

She told People magazine in June: "I truly cannot confirm or deny anything. They haven't given me a ring.

"I wonder where that plot line would go. It would thicken. It would have to thicken quite a bit to get all of us back."

Meanwhile, Nick Jonas declared back in 2017 that he would be interested in making an adult-rated version of Camp Rock 3.

The 33-year-old star said: "If the right thing comes together, I think that’d be fun. It's a really delicate thing because [they’re two films] really beloved by fans. So I think for it to work, it’d have to be some creative new version where we get a writing team and do something special."