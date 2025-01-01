Reese Witherspoon: 'David Fincher said I was totally wrong for Gone Girl'

Reese Witherspoon has revealed David Fincher told her she was "totally wrong" for Gone Girl.

Fincher directed the 2014 movie adaptation of Gillian Flynn's bestselling novel, and while Witherspoon was eager to play female protagonist Amy Dunne, Fincher had other ideas.

"David sat me down - and this is not on David - but David's like, 'You're totally wrong for this part,'" Witherspoon explained during an episode of Las Culturistas podcast, which aired on Wednesday. "And I'm not putting you in it.'"

The actress went on to share how author Flynn was also rooting for her to land the lead role, but Fincher refused to budge.

In the end, Witherspoon lost out to British actress Rosamund Pike who was later cast as manipulative Amy.

"I had all these conversations with the writer Gillian Flynn, and she was like, 'No, I'd really like you to do it,'" Witherspoon continued. "But he was like, 'You're wrong.'"

Witherspoon insisted that the decision was an "ego check" for her, but insisted Fincher was "totally right" to cast Pike in the role for the film, which also starred Ben Affleck, Tyler Perry and Neil Patrick Harris.

"Fincher just killed it," the 49-year-old star smiled, "and Rosamund Pike is so diabolical and Ben Affleck is sort of the rube on the other side of it."

Witherspoon managed to remain involved in the project, with her production company Pacific Standard producing the hit psychological thriller.