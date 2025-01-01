Camp Rock 3 confirmed

Camp Rock 3 has been confirmed, with the Jonas Brothers set to reprise their roles.

On Wednesday, Nick, Kevin and Joe Jonas confirmed via TikTok that the third instalment of the popular musical franchise had been greenlit for Disney+ and Disney Channel.

Camp Rock star Demi Lovato is also on board to executive produce, alongside the Jonas Brothers.

Ayo Davis, President of Disney Branded Television, said in a statement: "Camp Rock is an important part of the Disney Channel Original Movie legacy, with unforgettable music, energetic storytelling, and characters that live in the hearts of fans to this day.

"Bringing it back with Kevin, Joe, Nick and Demi is such a full-circle moment, and we can't wait to reintroduce this world to a new generation."

Joe will return as Shane Gray, with Nick as Nate Gray and Kevin as Jason Gray. The brothers will guest star in the film as members of the band Connect 3. Maria Canals-Barrera will also reprise her role as Connie.

New faces added to the cast include Liamani Segura as Sage, Malachi Barton as Fletch and Lumi Pollack as Rosie.

Filming began in Vancouver, Canada, earlier this week.

Joe thrilled Camp Rock fans last month by appearing to confirm the third instalment of the Disney Channel franchise.

As the band appeared on Hot Ones, he was asked to read out the latest entry in his Notes app on his phone. He opened the app and read out, "Camp Rock 3".

The new film will see Connect 3 lose their opening act for a reunion tour, forcing them to return to Camp Rock to find another talent to replace them.