Zoe Saldaña takes family to meet Pope Leo XIV

Zoe Saldaña has taken her family for a special meeting with Pope Leo XIV.

Returning to Instagram on Wednesday, the Avatar actress shared a photo of herself, her husband Marco Perego-Saldaña, and their three sons speaking with the leader of the Catholic Church at an event at The Vatican in Rome, Italy.

And in a separate message on her Instagram Stories, Zoe expressed her delight at being invited to meet Leo.

"It was an honor to have met Papa Leone XIV. Your words today rang truth to our hearts. We are forever grateful for the invitation," she wrote.

Zoe and Italian artist Marco, who wed in 2013, share 10-year-old twins Cy and Bowie, as well as an eight-year-old son named Zen.

In addition, the 47-year-old reposted footage from Leo's general audience held at St Peter's Square earlier in the day.

During the speech, the Pope called for the end of the Gaza war in the Gaza Strip and Israel, and the return of the hostages taken by Hamas and other militant groups on 7 October 2023.

"I express my profound closeness to the Palestinian people in Gaza, who continue to live in fear and to survive in unacceptable conditions, forcibly displaced - once again - from their own lands. I renew my appeal for a ceasefire, the release of hostages, and a negotiated diplomatic solution, fully respecting international humanitarian law," he stated. "I invite you all to join in my heartfelt prayer that a dawn of peace and justice may soon arise."

Leo, the first America-born Pope, began his papacy in May, succeeding the late Pope Francis.