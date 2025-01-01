Paul Newman's family pay tribute to Robert Redford

The family of Paul Newman have paid tribute to his Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid co-star Robert Redford.

On Tuesday it was announced Redford had died in his sleep at the age of 89, sparking a flood of tributes from around Hollywood. Newman and Redford first worked together on the 1969 iconic Western Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, and later reunited for 1973's The Sting.

Following news of Redford's passing, Nell Newman honoured her late father's co-star as she discussed their close bond over the years.

Nell told People how the late Hollywood icons had initially enjoyed "a movie friendship that blossomed into a more serious friendship."

She continued, "They had two great movies together, and that was a really strong bond. I think that's what brought them together."

Nell went on to describe Redford as a "good influence" on her father, who died aged 83 in 2008.

She explained: "I think he was also a real catalyst in Dad's interest in environmental issues because Bob was already ahead of the game. I think he was a good influence on my father."

Nell also applauded Redford's generosity and dedication to charitable causes.

"Bob was a quiet philanthropist. He supported a lot of stuff, but he wasn't flashy. Dad didn't like noisy philanthropists," she added. "I do know that when it came to environmental issues - Bob was ahead of the game. He was a real sounding board for Dad. That's really nice."

Nell also recalled Redford helping her find a job when she left college and being "so helpful" during that time in her life.