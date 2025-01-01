Sylvester Stallone on Kennedy Center honour: 'It's such a shock and revelation'

Sylvester Stallone has admitted that he is still in "shock" after being announced as a recipient of a Kennedy Center honour.

In August, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that the Rocky star was among this year's Kennedy Center honourees.

In a new interview with Fox Digital News, Stallone revealed that he is still shocked.

"I try to put it into words. It's such a shock and revelation," he said of the honour. "It's something I didn't expect, ever. And now I don't know what to do."

The 79-year-old went on to describe what the honour means to him.

"When you get this Kennedy Center honor, it's just something I still, at this age, can't fathom that you actually get a prize for what you do that you would do for free. You know what I mean?" he told the outlet. "I've been so lucky. I've been blessed, everything. And on top of that, you're gonna give me a chocolate sundae? Come on. Jesus."

Stallone is set to formally receive the honour in December, alongside other recipients George Strait, Michael Crawford, Gloria Gaynor and rock band KISS.

Trump, who is now chairman of the Kennedy Center, previously told reporters that he was "98% involved" in selecting this year's recipients, adding that "they all came through me".

"I turned down plenty, they were too woke... I had a couple of wokesters," he said of the selection process. "No, we have great people. This is very different than it used to be."

The 48th Kennedy Center Honors ceremony will take place at the Kennedy Center Opera House in Washington, D.C., on 7 December.