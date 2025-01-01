Michael Chiklis gets emotional about becoming a grandfather

Michael Chiklis came over all emotional as he talked about getting ready to become a grandpa for the first time.

The Fantastic Four star shared the joyful news while chatting with Live with Kelly and Mark hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos.

"I don't know what's wrong with me; it's broken me open like an egg. I cry in the shower," he revealed.

"Everything they say about being a grandparent is true, I guess, because the kid's not even here yet and I'm mental," he continued. "And, I live in estrogen house, so it only makes sense that we're having a girl."

The Shield alum, who's a father to two grown-up daughters, also shared what his "grandpa name" is going to be.

"I'm Pappouli," he said. "I'm a Greek, so Pappouli, and you know when the kids are babies, she's going to call me 'Poo Poo' or something. It's the greatest."

Daughter Autumn wed Leviathan actor Dor Gvirtsman in June 2024.

"Adore him," Chiklis said, referring to Gvirtsman.

"He's wonderful, he's a beautiful guy. And he came over and made us a beautiful dinner, and he asked us properly for her hand. True gentleman and of course we cried, and it was lovely."