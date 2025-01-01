Donald Trump makes emergency landing amid helicopter malfunction

US President Donald Trump's helicopter has been forced to make an emergency landing in the UK.

The aircraft was found to be suffering a hydraulic issue at the end of his state visit to Britain, with Trump and first lady Melania Trump aboard the Marine One helicopter at the time.

They had been travelling from Prime Minister Keir Starmer's country residence at Chequers to London's Stansted airport, where Air Force One was waiting to take them back to the US.

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement: "Due to a minor hydraulic issue, and out of an abundance of caution, the pilots landed at a local airfield before reaching Stansted airport.

"The president and first lady safely boarded the support helicopter."

Trump arrived approximately 20 minutes behind schedule.

Marine One is the call sign for any US Marine Corps helicopter carrying the President.

Marine One helicopters are built for short- to medium-range trips. They can fly roughly 450 miles (725 km) on a single tank of fuel, according to Military.com, which is adequate for trips between airports, city centres, and residences such as the White House and Camp David. When the President is overseas, the helicopters are transported by cargo plane.