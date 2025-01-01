Justin Baldoni adds Sean 'Diddy' Combs lawyer to legal team

Justin Baldoni has added another high-profile lawyer to his legal team amid his battle with actor Blake Lively.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, a notice of appearance was filed on Monday. The paperwork alerted the court to the fact that attorney Alexandra Shapiro would be joining as counsel for Baldoni and Wayfarer Studios. The notice was filed by Shapiro.

Shapiro is a New York-based criminal defence attorney who represented fraudster Sam Bankman-Fried, and was brought onto the defence team for Sean 'Diddy' Combs in October last year to handle his appeal against denial of bail.

Before cofounding her firm, Shapiro served as a clerk for the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

Baldoni and Lively's legal drama began in December 2024. The actress accused her It Ends With Us costar and director of sexual harassment, creating a hostile work environment and running a smear campaign against her.

Baldoni has vehemently denied the allegations.

Baldoni subsequently countersued Lively and accused her of attempting to smear his name. His lawsuit was dismissed by Judge Lewis J Liman in June.

Despite the win, Lively's lawsuit against Baldoni remains ongoing. The pair are scheduled to head to trial in May next year.