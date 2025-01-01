Austin Butler buys Brad Pitt's LA home for $5.2 million

Austin Butler has purchased a Los Angeles home from Brad Pitt.

The deal comes just months after the high-profile property was targeted by robbers.

According to TMZ, the Elvis star bought the F1 lead's historic Los Feliz property for $5.2 million (£3.8 million) and completed the sale late last week.

The deal between the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood co-stars came almost three months after the estate was hit by thieves in June.

An LAPD spokesperson told Page Six at the time that three suspects had "ransacked" the property late on 25 June after scaling a fence and breaking in through a front window.

They fled with unknown booty. Pitt wasn't home at the time as he was away on the F1 press tour, attending premieres in New York, Mexico and London.

Pitt acquired the home himself only two years ago in a star-studded estate swap with oil heiress Aileen Getty, according to the Daily Mail.

In April 2023, the father of six scooped up the L-shaped property - known as The Steel House - for $5.5 million (£4 million) from Getty, while she purchased his previous home in the same area for $33 million (£24 million).

Butler's new three-bedroom, two-bathroom home has just over 2000 square feet (186 sqm) of living space, and features a sauna and outdoor pool.