Hunter Biden speaks at Matthew Perry Foundation addiction summit

Joe Biden's son Hunter Biden has opened up at the inaugural Matthew Perry Foundation summit on addiction and recovery.

"I am more at peace with myself than I've ever been in my entire life," he shared during a conversation with NPR's Brian Mann. "And I'm more certain of who I am than I've ever been in my entire life."

Biden credited the media scrutiny he faced over his addiction for helping him get sober.

"I had to play out my recovery in the early days and even today, in kind of the white hot spotlight," he said.

"I was given the gift of not having any more secrets. I truly believe that that's probably the thing that has allowed me to stay clean and sober beyond the love and support of my family and my own."

Biden went to rehab nine times.

"What my family never did is they never let me go," he said. "I tried. I tried with all my might to disappear. But they never, ever, ever cut the cord in the sense they cut the cord in terms of any the support that would further my addiction. But my dad, he literally never stopped."

The Matthew Perry summit was a gathering of people from the entertainment business as well as the recovery and philanthropic sectors.

TV and film star Perry died in October 2023 from a ketamine overdose, after a lifelong battle with drugs and alcohol.