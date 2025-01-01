John Boyega and Willow Smith sign on to monster movie Slime

John Boyega and Willow Smith have been cast in the animated monster movie Slime.

The 33-year-old actor and the I Am Legend star, 24, have boarded director Jeron Braxton’s upcoming sci-fi picture, which will be the filmmaker’s feature debut.

Deadline has said Smith is to star in the leading role as Muna, with voice work set to begin next month.

Other actors attached to Slime include Scott ‘Kid Cudi’ Mescudi, Teyana Taylor, Anna Sawai and John Cho.

In a near-future world on the brink of collapse, Slime - which was written by Brian Ash - follows Muna (Smith), a hopeful yet cash-strapped young woman who joins a clinical trial and is injected with the slime of a mysterious creature, unleashing uncontrollable, destructive powers.

Forced onto the run, she abducts Glenn (Mescudi), the lab worker responsible, and together they embark on a dangerous journey through a decaying dystopia in search of safety and a cure.

However, as time runs out, Muna must face whether she’s becoming humanity’s ultimate threat or its last unexpected hope.

With an original soundtrack and score by Kid Cudi, Slime has been described as an anime-inspired sci-fi monster movie with a retro video-game style.

Hammerstone Studios are to produce Slime alongside Mad Solar and Capstone Pictures, with producers for the film including Alex Lebovici, Mescudi, Karina Manashil, Smith, and Aaron Bergman.

Meanwhile, Ibrahim Mohammed, Chase Vergari, Craig Peck, Dennis Cummings, Brian Ash, Michael Learner, Jon Oakes, Christian Mercuri, Courtney Chenn, Waylen Lin and Alex Kaplunov are to serve as executive producers.

Boyega is best known for his leading role in the Star Wars sequel trilogy, in which he starred alongside Daisy Ridley’s Rey Skywalker as Resistance hero Finn.

Ridley is set to return to the galaxy far, far away for the Rey spin-off film Star Wars: New Jedi Order, and Boyega hopes the 33-year-old actress “gets that chance to shine” in the upcoming blockbuster.

During an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, The Woman King actor said: “It made sense to expand the franchise in that way.

“I’m just looking forward, first of all to see if it's real, because we have had a few Star Wars announcements - you know, in development, they can't quite get it done.

“I'm just hoping that Daisy gets that chance to shine in a franchise that's finally hers, as a Jedi that's fully qualified, I can't wait to watch it. I really can't. I'm happy for her.”

Although Boyega didn’t confirm whether he would appear in New Jedi Order, the Detroit actor emphasised he was a “genuine fan” of the Star Wars franchise, and missed working with Ridley.

He said: “I miss Daisy. I haven't seen Daisy face-to-face in a minute.

“I found out [about New Jedi Order] online. Being a genuine fan, I'm online, I watch reaction videos, I'm on the subscriber lists. I get the emails, as if I'm not in the films - you know, Star Wars: The Force Awakens comes out ... oh, does it?”