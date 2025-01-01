Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton announce split

Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton have announced they have ended their relationship.

The Italian actress and U.S. director had been together for three years. On Friday, they confirmed they had parted ways but would remain on good terms.

"It is with great respect and mutual affection that Monica Bellucci and Tim Burton have decided to part ways," the two celebrities said in a joint statement to AFP.

Burton and Bellucci were reported to have developed a romantic spark at the Lumière festival in 2022, with the actress presenting the filmmaker with the Lumière Award at the event held in Lyon, France.

The stars are believed to have first met on the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival in 2006, before reconnecting in Lyon.

The 60-year-old screen star made no secret of her feelings for Burton once their relationship went public.

In 2023, Bellucci told Elle France she "loved" the 67-year-old director and that meeting him was something that "rarely happens in life".

"What can I say... I'm glad I met the man, first of all," she shared. "It's one of those encounters that rarely happens in life... I know the man, I love him, and now I'm going to meet the director, another adventure begins. I love Tim. And I have great respect for Tim Burton."

Burton and Bellucci also teamed up professionally, with the filmmaker directing her in the movie Beetlejuice Beetlejuice, which opened the Venice Film Festival in 2024.

Burton was previously in a long-term relationship with Helena Bonham-Carter, with the pair together for 13 years before they split in 2014. Bellucci has been married twice, to Italian photographer Claudia Carlos Basso and French actor Vincent Cassel.