Taylor Swift to drop film at same time as The Life of a Showgirl album - report

Taylor Swift will reportedly drop a secret new film on the same weekend she releases her The Life of a Showgirl album.

The music superstar is set to unveil her twelfth studio album on 3 October.

On Thursday, editors at The Hollywood Reporter claimed that not only will Taylor release new music that weekend, but she will also distribute a "theatrical event".

While the content of the project is unknown, sources told the outlet that it will be "tied" to The Life of a Showgirl.

Representatives for Taylor have not yet commented on the report.

Previously, the Shake It Off hitmaker directed and produced Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions.

Released via Disney+ in November 2020, the documentary concert film saw the 35-year-old perform all of the tracks on her eighth studio album, Folklore.

Meanwhile, Sam Wrench helmed Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour - a concert movie that chronicled the Los Angeles shows of The Eras Tour.

Taylor wrote and produced The Life of a Showgirl with Max Martin and Shellback - marking her first collaboration with the duo since 2017's Reputation.

The popstar is yet to share many details about the album, though she has confirmed Sabrina Carpenter features on the title track.

Taylor announced The Life of a Showgirl on an August episode of New Heights, a podcast hosted by her fiancé, Travis Kelce, and his brother Jason Kelce.