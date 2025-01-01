Lana Del Rey would love to be in a film

Lana Del Rey has revealed that she'd love to appear in a movie.

While many singers often try their hand at acting, the Video Games hitmaker has remained dedicated to her music career.

However, she told W Magazine that she's been thinking about acting and would love to make her movie debut.

"Yes, I'd love to be in a film. When recording, I'm a one-off taker on a song. But with my videos, I love to do a million takes," she said, before sharing some of her favourite filmmakers. "Of course, I love Quentin Tarantino. He and David Lynch have been the biggest influences on my work."

While she's interested in making a film, the Born to Die singer acknowledged she doesn't watch many movies in her own life.

"The majority of what I watch is not films," she admitted. "My favourites are shows on the Hallmark Channel. Hallmark movies are great. Going into 2018 and 2019, it was a bad time and I had Hallmark running on the TV 24 hours a day."

The 40-year-old, real name Elizabeth Grant, added that she will watch documentaries such as 1975's Grey Gardens and 1967's Bob Dylan: Dont Look Back to calm her if she's feeling nervous.

"Or I'll watch YouTube videos of storm chasers," she continued. "If you search for 'top 10 biggest tornadoes of all time,' you can see them all. I like the drama of a tornado, the intensity of big weather."

While she is keen to act, Del Rey is currently hard at work making her upcoming country album Stove, which will be released in January.