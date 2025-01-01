Stan Lee hologram for Los Angeles Comic Con

Los Angeles Comic Con will feature a Stan Lee hologram.

The comic book legend passed away in 2018 at the age of 95 but fans at the upcoming LA Comic Con will get the chance to interact with him once again, through a new hologram using AI.

Bob Sabouni, Head of Stan Lee Legacy Programs for Kartoon Studios told The Hollywood Reporter: “We’ll never put words in his mouth that aren’t in line with things he spoke about in his lifetime. Fortunately, with decades of footage capturing his thoughts on so many subjects, we can build a voice that stays true, not always word for word, but always faithful in spirit, context, and intent.”

Fans will get the chance to take photographs and have a one-on-one conversation with the hologram, with prices starting at $15 to $20.

Proto Hologram is the company behind the new venture, which will be housed in a 1,500 ft. enclosed booth.

And, the hologram may also appear in different parts of the convention to introduce panels.

Lee, who co-created characters such as Spider-Man, Iron Man and Daredevil, was particularly proud of LA Comic Con, which he renamed from Stan Lee’s Comikaze Expo in 2016.

He told THR at the time: “I felt that a lot of people didn’t know what Comikaze really meant or what it was. And I didn’t think we should hide under a bushel. Los Angeles is, to me, the centre of the world’s entertainment. It has to have a Comic Con.

“I want [people] to feel they’ve had an experience, because these conventions are a chance for the fans to be up close to the people they are fans of and to see the workings of the television shows — and even music and sports. It’s going to encompass everything that people are entertained by. People love comics, movies and television more and more every year, so we intend to provide more and more every year.”