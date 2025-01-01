Aziz Ansari reveals 'big advantage' of writing roles for himself

Aziz Ansari has divulged the "big advantage" in writing a part for himself in his feature directorial debut Good Fortune.

In the comedy, the Parks and Recreation actor plays Arj, a struggling man who hits rock bottom and meets Keanu Reeves' guardian angel Gabriel, who tries to show him that money doesn't solve a person's problems.

During an interview with Variety, Ansari explained that he briefly considered stepping aside and finding another actor to play Arj - but there were too many benefits to giving the part to himself.

"There's always a little part of me that's like, 'Why don't I just call Riz Ahmed and get him to do it?'" he joked, referring to the British actor. "But the big advantage of writing for myself is I always agree to do my projects and I don't drop out. I'm very easy to work with. I do whatever I need myself to do."

The Master of None star added that writing dialogue for his co-stars Reeves and Seth Rogen - who plays Arj's wealthy employer - came just as naturally to him because he was so familiar with their voices.

"With Seth, I know his voice so well I can really write to him," Ansari continued. "And Keanu, his voice is so iconic. Even though I didn't know him, I was able to get it pretty close. Once I got to know him and we got to collaborate, I really could dial it up. It was a blast."

Good Fortune premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month and is due to be released in U.S. cinemas on 17 October.