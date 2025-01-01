Zac Efron and Nina Dobrev get flirty on holiday

Zac Efron and Nina Dobrev appear to be enjoying a flirty exchange while holidaying with friends in Italy.

Deux Moi has shared photos of the two single actors laughing together and looking cosy on board a yacht with a group that included Chase Crawford, Miles Teller and Kaleigh Teller.

The pair had been previously spotted on board the yacht last week, when Teller shared more photos of the group off the coast of Italy. Efron was sporting a new bleached blond hairstyle and buff body.

Neither Efron nor Debrov have publicly shared the nature of their relationship.

The outings come just over a week after The Vampire Diaries star and former Olympian Shaun White ended their five-year relationship on September 11.

At the time, a source told People, which was first to report the news, that the split was a "mutual decision, and wasn't an easy one, but it was made with love and a deep respect for one another".

The duo started dating in 2020 and White proposed in October 2024.

Efron's romantic history includes a high-profile relationship with High School Musical co-star Vanessa Hudgens from 2005 to 2010. He has also been linked to actor Lily Collins and Baywatch co-star Alexandra Daddario.