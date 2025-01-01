Steve Martin catches COVID, cancels shows

Steve Martin has been forced to cancel two comedy shows with Martin Short after catching COVID-19.

The 80-year-old actor shared that he and Martin's The Dukes Of Funnytown! weekend tour stops in Virginia Beach and Richmond in California had to be cancelled.

The entertainer shared a picture of a positive COVID test with a caption explaining the cancellations.

"Dear Virginia Beach and Richmond. Sadly, I have some down with COVID. I can't possibly do the show that you deserve," he wrote.

"So Marty and I must cancel tonight & tomorrow. But we will return under better circumstances."

Martin ended the post with a sad face emoji.

The duo previously cancelled two shows back in February because Short contracted COVID-19 after attending the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary special.

At the time, Martin joked that it was because Short had kissed Maya Rudolph.

"Maya had COVID. Marty has COVID. I wonder why? The SNL 50th COVID curse is real," Martin revealed on his post.

Martin and Short co-star in the hit mystery-comedy series Only Murders In The Building, along with Selena Gomez. It has been reported that the show is set to be renewed for a fifth season.