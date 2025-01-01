NEWS JK Rowling reunites Fleetwood Mac for 60th birthday party Newsdesk Share with :





JK Rowling has convinced legendary band Fleetwood Mac to reunite for a gig to celebrate her birthday.



The Mail on Sunday reports that the surviving members of the band will be performing at a spectacular party that Britain's richest author is throwing to celebrate her 60th.



Singer-songwriter Stevie Nicks declared the band were officially "done" after vocalist Christine McVie died of a stroke in 2022, saying they couldn't continue without her.



But the band - whose 1977 LP Rumours has been named one of the top 10 albums of all time - are to perform for 200 guests at the James Bond-themed bash at Ms Rowling's remote Scottish estate, according to the outlet.



It will be their first gig since appearing together in San Francisco in 2019.



The author, who turned 60 in July, is understood to be marking the milestone with a two-day party at her 19th-century estate in Perthshire on the first weekend in November.



Nicks is on tour in November, but her schedule is clear during JK's birthday weekend.



Rowling, who is worth an estimated $1.35 billion (£1 billion), is known for her extravagant New Year bashes on the estate, on the banks of the River Tay.



Daniel Craig was among the guests who saw in 2025 with fairground rides, including dodgems and a carousel, and bands rumoured to have included U2 and The Pretenders.

