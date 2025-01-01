Karlie Kloss and husband Joshua Kushner welcome third baby

Karlie Kloss has given birth to her and husband Joshua Kushner's third baby - a girl.

Kushner announced the news via Instagram on Saturday by posting a photo of the newborn and revealing her name: "Rae Florence 9.18.2025."

The model and former Victoria's Secret Angel announced her pregnancy news in a March Instagram post, debuting her bump.

"Three's a party," Kloss wrote at the time.

The caption referenced her and Kushner's eldest two children - sons Levi and Elijah - who were born in March 2021 and July 2023, respectively.

The Kode With Klossy founder and Kushner have been together since 2012.

The businessman got down on one knee in July 2018, and the duo walked down the aisle in upstate New York three months post-proposal.

They went on to have a second wedding ceremony in Wyoming in 2019.

Although the pair kept their romance out of the public eye over the years, Kloss told the Aspire podcast in May that their "partnership is so solid" because they met when she was a teenager.

"We've grown up together," Kloss shared. "He's always been my biggest champion."

Kloss cut ties with Victoria's Secret in 2015, when she decided to study at New York University.