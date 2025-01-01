Charlie Sheen reveals Mexican drug cartel 'thought I was dealing'

Charlie Sheen has revealed that a Mexican drug cartel "cut him off" from buying cocaine.

In the Sunday episode of Australia's 60 Minutes TV show, interviewer Amelia Adams asked the Two and a Half Men star to confirm that the claimed event had actually happened.

"They did, they did," Sheen nodded.

"They had never seen someone acquiring that kind of weight," he explained, referring to the amount of cocaine he had requested.

"The only other people that they were delivering that kind of weight to were dealers. They thought I was dealing on the side."

Sheen has previously confessed to smoking "seven-gram rocks" of crack cocaine, joking that he was "going to need a bigger pipe".

"Well, we never took one out and put it on a scale," he confirmed in the interview. "But that was the amount that was cooked to get it into that form.

"It's kind of funny, no?"

Sheen's confession comes after he opened up about his sobriety journey in his new memoir, The Book of Sheen, which he is promoting worldwide.

In the book, the Golden Globe winner credited his daughter, OnlyFans model Sami, for helping him quit drugs and alcohol in 2017 after decades of abuse.