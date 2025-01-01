Elon Musk's daughter Vivian declares herself 'financially independent'

Elon Musk's daughter Vivian has revealed she is "financially independent" amid her estrangement from her billionaire dad.

The eldest daughter of businessman Musk and his first wife, Justine Wilson, got candid about her finances after kickstarting her modelling career.

"I'm financially independent," the 21-year-old shared at the Teen Vogue 2025 Summit.

"I'm making money now. Pre-Teen Vogue, no. People have a lot of assumptions, and you just kinda have to deal with that."

Wilson was featured on the March cover of the fashion magazine.

"I haven't made any money from being famous at all," she told the outlet. "I have made zero dollars and zero cents."

In May, the social media personality, who is transgender, made her runway debut at a RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 10 event in New York City.

Wilson also shared that it would be her "absolute dream to be on a reality show".

Earlier this month, Wilson also addressed her finances, telling The Cut that "people assume" she has a lot of money, but she actually shares a house with several roommates to save cash.

"I don't have hundreds of thousands of dollars at my disposal. My mom is rich, right? But, obviously, the other one is unimaginable degrees of wealthy," she said, referring to her father.