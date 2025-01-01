Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi celebrate one year wed

Millie Bobby Brown has celebrated her first wedding anniversary with husband Jake Bongiovi.

The Stranger Things actor shared a black and white throwback photo from their ceremony.

"1 year married," she captioned a 21 September Instagram post. "I love being your wife."

Beyond experiencing one year of marriage together, the couple also recently shared the news that they've decided to expand their family.

"This summer, we welcomed our sweet baby girl through adoption," Brown and Bongiovi, who is the son of Jon Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea, announced in a 21 August post.

"We are beyond excited to embark on this beautiful next chapter of parenthood in both peace and privacy. And then there were 3."

While the young couple - Brown is 21 and Bongiovi 23 - surprised many with the news of their new baby girl, the British actor and model had previously shared that motherhood was always one of her dreams.

"My mum actually had her first child at 21 and my dad was 19," Brown explained on the SmartLess podcast in March.

"This has been my thing since before I met Jake. I wanted to be a mum just like the way my mum was to me."