Gary Busey sentenced to two years probation for groping woman

Gary Busey has been sentenced in his sexual offence case.

He was handed down a sentence of two years probation.

The Oscar-nominated actor, who started in Point Break, was convicted of inappropriately touching a woman at a horror movie convention in the US state of New Jersey in 2022.

Busey received his sentence during a virtual hearing in court in Camden, near Philadelphia, according to ABC 6.

He declined to speak at the hearing, telling the judge, "I'm following my attorney's advice."

Busey's lawyer requested that the actor only be fined, citing his age and health issues, reported the New York Post.

But the judge gave him two years probation due to the seriousness of the incident, as well as Busey's prior contact with the criminal justice system.

She also ordered Busey to have no contact with the victim.

The Oscar nominee has 45 days to appeal the sentence.

Busey was accused of groping at least three women, and trying to undo one woman's bra, during photo ops at the Monster-Mania Convention at the Doubletree Hotel in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, which ran from 12-14 August 2022.

Despite initially denying the accusations, Busey pleaded guilty in July to one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact.