Tom Holland suffers concussion on set of Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Filming was halted on Spider-Man: Brand New Day this weekend after its star Tom Holland was taken to hospital from the Glasgow set.

The actor was treated for a mild concussion, and a source close to production says he will take a break "out of precaution" but is expected to return in a few days time.

Deadline reported that no one else was affected during the incident, and a meeting is scheduled for Monday to adjust filming plans.

According to The Sun, Holland's injury happened during a stunt gone wrong. The outlet also reported that he has since attended a charity event this weekend with co-star and fiancée Zendaya.

Before filming began in Scotland last month, Holland said that he was "over the moon and so excited" to be back filming on location after the filming of Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) was done entirely on sound stages amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sony added Spider-Man: Brand New Day to its summer 2026 schedule last October, with a 24 July release date. The company revealed the title at CinemaCon in March.

Zendaya is set to reprise her role as MJ, with Sadie Sink and Liza Colón-Zayas also joining the cast.

Zendaya and Holland met in 2016 on the set of Spider-Man: Homecoming, and developed a friendship before their relationship turned romantic in 2021.