Tyler Posey has written a new Teen Wolf movie and he "has an idea" for a third.

The 33-year-old actor played the lead role in a TV series based on the 1985 film starring Michael J. Fox between 2011 and 2017 and he reprised the role for a 2023 film titled Teen Wolf: The Movie - and he's now admitted he's keen to continue the franchise so he's written the script for a second film himself.

He told PEOPLE: "We did a film for Paramount a few years ago now, and originally it was a three-picture deal, and then it sort of abandoned ship after the first movie. But everybody wants more.

"So I wrote the second film. I’m trying to get that one made, and then I have an idea for the third."

Posey insisted that even if he can't get the second film off the ground, he's still keen to revisit the franchise even if it means bringing it back to TV.

He added: "Or we’re just going to do a TV series, but there will be more, and I’m going to spearhead it. I want it really bad ...

"I was the leader of the cast. Now I want to be the leader for the entire project. I feel like I know what the fans want, and I want to deliver it for them.

"They've been amazing to us over the years, and I want to give it to them ...

"I want to continue it. Me and all the fans and a lot of the actors feel like it was halted at a time where we should have kept it going. So I think there's more to come."

As well as moving into screenwriting, Posey previously admitted he also harbours ambitions to step behind the camera to direct.

He told Collider: "Oh, yeah, definitely! At this point, I've had 20 years of acting under my belt and, in the last five years, I've not gotten bored of it, but I've been like, 'Okay, what's next?'

"I really want to do something else. I love film. I love being in this business. I expressed interest as a producer on Teen Wolf, and they let me go to meetings and gave me a producing credit.

"Then, I was like, 'Okay, I really want to direct'."

He added: "I got a camera and a bunch of lights, and I started practising. What I found is that I really love camera operating.

"Everything that I shoot with my friends, I'm usually the camera operator, and I love coming up with extravagant and beautiful shots, and creepy, subtle shots. I just love painting the picture.

"I feel like, as a camera operator and a director, you can be really creative and tell a whole story. You really have to have a good eye and know what you're doing.

"So, I definitely want to direct more. I really want my career to go down that path, at some point."