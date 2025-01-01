Marlon Wayans addresses negative HIM reviews

Marlon Wayans has addressed the negative response to his new sports horror HIM.

The film, produced by Jordan Peele, follows an up-and-coming American football player who is invited to train at an isolated compound belonging to his quarterback hero, played by Wayans.

HIM has received largely negative reviews from critics and currently has a 27% score on the review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

Defending his new project on Instagram, Wayans took screenshots of Rotten Tomatoes pages for several of his films to highlight the difference between the critical score and the audience consensus.

"Just to be clear... I respect critics," he wrote in the caption. "Their job is to Critique. I respect their work. It shapes our industry. But an opinion does not always mean it's everyone's opinion. Some movies are ahead of the curve. Innovation is not always embraced and art is to be interpreted and it's subjective. I've had a career of making classic movies that weren't critically recieved (sic) and those movies went on to be CLASSICS. So don't take anyone's opinion just go see for yourself. Love to all. Him in theaters now."

His carousel featured the scores for past projects, including White Chicks, A Haunted House and the first two Scary Movie films, and concluded with a picture highlighting the disparity between the critical and audience scores for HIM, which has a 58% audience rating.

Despite the negative reviews, HIM took $13.5 million (£10 million) at the box office during its opening weekend in the U.S.

The film will be released in the U.K. on 3 October.