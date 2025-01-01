Sarah McLachlan and Jewel cancel performances at premiere in support of free speech

Sarah McLachlan and Jewel cancelled their performances at a documentary premiere on Sunday to stand in support of free speech.

The Canadian singer-songwriter attended the premiere of the ABC News Studios documentary Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery, about the travelling music festival she co-founded in the '90s, in Los Angeles.

In an introductory speech before the film, McLachlan announced that she would not be performing to take a stand for free speech.

"I know you're expecting a performance tonight, and I'm so grateful to all of you for coming, and I apologise if this is disappointing, but we have collectively decided not to perform but instead to stand in solidarity in support of free speech," McLachlan said, prompting a loud round of applause from the audience. "Thank you for your understanding."

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the original invitation did not specify who would perform during the event. However, sources told the publication that McLachlan and Jewel were set to take to the stage alongside a surprise guest.

Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery was made by ABC News Studios, which is owned by Disney. The company is currently facing backlash over the decision to indefinitely suspend the ABC late-night talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! over comments Kimmel made about the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

During her introduction, McLachlan admitted that she "grappled with" attending the event and knowing what to say "about the present situation", including "the insidious erosion of women's rights, of trans and queer rights, the muzzling of free speech".

"If Lilith taught me anything, it taught me there is a great strength in coming together to lift each other up instead of tearing each other down," she continued. "So I really hope this documentary inspires everyone to continue to try and create positive change in your communities, to keep lifting each other up, keep championing the causes you believe in with kindness and empathy because ultimately we're all in this together."

The documentary was released on Hulu and Disney+ on Sunday.