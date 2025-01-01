Angelina Jolie 'loves' but 'doesn't recognise' U.S. amid political climate

Angelina Jolie has admitted she "doesn't recognise" her country amid the current political climate in the United States.

The Oscar-winning actress made an appearance at the San Sebastián International Film Festival in Spain on Sunday night to promote her new film, Couture.

At the press conference, Angelina was asked by a journalist to list what she "fears" as an "artist and an American".

"It is a very difficult question," she began, taking a long pause. "I love my country, but at this time, I don't recognise my country. I've always lived internationally, my family is international, my friends, my life."

Angelina went on to advocate for freedom of speech.

"My worldview is equal, united, and international. So anything anywhere that divides or limits personal expressions and freedoms from anyone, I think, is very dangerous," the 50-year-old continued. "I think these are such serious times that we have to be careful not to say things casually... These are very, very heavy times we are living in together."

While Angelina didn't specify any examples of limits to freedom of expression, her comments come several days after executives at ABC announced they were taking Jimmy Kimmel's late-night show off air "indefinitely" over comments he made about the death of Charlie Kirk and U.S. President Donald Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters in a recent monologue.

Kimmel has not yet publicly responded to the decision.

Kirk, a right-wing political activist, was shot and killed at an event held at Utah Valley University on 10 September.

Police investigators have not yet confirmed the suspect's motive.

Directed by Alice Winocour, Couture does not yet have an official release date.