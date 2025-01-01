Prince Harry recalls 'losing it' over exciting childhood Disney trip with Princess Diana

Prince Harry has recalled some happy memories from a childhood trip to a Disney theme park with his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales.

During an appearance alongside his wife, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, for a special edition of 20/20 titled The Happiest Story on Earth: 70 Years of Disneyland that aired on Sunday night, the British royal reflected on a visit to Walt Disney World Resort in Florida alongside his mother, Diana, and older brother, Prince William, in 1993.

"I went with my mum and my brother. I remember it very, very well," he smiled. "I remember losing it as a kid with all the characters. Like, losing it."

Diana died at the age of 36 in a car crash in Paris in August 1997.

Meghan went on to note that Disneyland was "more accessible" for her as she grew up in California, but still considered a visit to the park to be the "biggest treat in the world".

Elsewhere in the programme, the couple gushed over the recent day they spent together at the theme park for their daughter Princess Lilibet's fourth birthday.

Harry recounted how Lili and son Prince Archie, six, couldn't believe their eyes as they walked in.

"They're like, 'This is amazing!' (I was) like, 'Guys, this isn't even the front of it. Prepare yourself. You're about to be blown away,'" the 41-year-old remembered telling his little ones, adding: "To see the kids throw themselves into these experiences when they have no idea what they're walking into - it was amazing. And it brings out the kid in you again."

Harry also revealed that he is a big fan of the Space Mountain ride.

"I went round and round and round - 10, maybe 12 times," he laughed.

The special also included interviews from Tiffany Haddish, Jamie Lee Curtis, and Neil Patrick Harris.

Walt Disney opened Disneyland in Anaheim, California on 17 July 1955.