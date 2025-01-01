Ariana Grande 'so grateful' for original song in Wicked: For Good

Ariana Grande felt "so grateful" to be given a new original song to perform in Wicked: For Good.

While Grande and her co-star Cynthia Erivo performed the well-known songs from the beloved stage musical in 2024's Wicked, original composer Stephen Schwartz wrote them two new songs for the second part, Wicked: For Good.

The new additions are solo tracks, with Grande singing The Girl in the Bubble as her character Glinda, and Erivo performing No Place Like Home as Elphaba.

The pop star explained to Empire magazine how her original track provides a moment of reflection that propels Glinda forward.

"We get to see her decide, 'I'm going to change the course of Oz. I'm going to become deeply, truly good and make a safe space for people,'" she shared. "She earns her title for real, and we get to see that self-discovery. I'm so grateful for that song, because she deserves it as a character."

As for Erivo, she admitted to the publication that she was acutely aware of the responsibility of performing a song titled No Place Like Home, a famous phrase from The Wizard of Oz, which is set after the events of Wicked.

"I was really aware that if the words 'no place like home' are in her mouth, they have to mean something," she said. "It has to be really special."

Sharing more details about the track, Erivo added, "She has to question why she wants to continue to save Oz, or save the animals in it, even though this place doesn't necessarily want her. It is a discovery as to why she can continue. That is where the story gets started for her."

The songs will appear on the film's soundtrack alongside Wicked classics including For Good and No Good Deed.

Both the film and soundtrack will be released on 21 November.