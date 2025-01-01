Travis Kelce hit with huge fine after making 'obscene gestures' during game

Travis Kelce has been hit with a significant fine after making "obscene gestures" during a recent game.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end was handed a $14,491 (£10,738) fine by the NFL on Saturday for unsportsmanlike conduct, following his actions during his team's home game against the Philadelphia Eagles on 14 September.

According to clips shared on social media, the incident occurred after Kelce made a 23-yard reception from quarterback Patrick Mahomes, after which he celebrated by gesturing to his groin while facing the Eagles' sideline.

The NFL star also drew attention in the second quarter when he took off his helmet and threw it to the ground.

Kelce, 35, was caught on camera appearing to shout, "I'm sick of this s**t."

During the same game, the Eagles' running back Saquon Barkley was fined $46,371 (£34,367) for "use of the helmet" after seemingly lowering his helmet before colliding with Chiefs defensive back Chamarri Conner.

The Eagles went on to defeat the Chiefs 20-17.

Kelce was previously fined $11,255 (£8,337) during last season's AFC Championship game against the Buffalo Bills for "taunting" Damar Hamlin.

This latest fine comes just weeks after Kelce and music megastar Taylor Swift announced their engagement following two years of dating.