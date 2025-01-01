Howard Stern cancels Disney+ subscription following Jimmy Kimmel suspension

Howard Stern has revealed that he has cancelled his Disney+ subscription following the suspension of Jimmy Kimmel.

The radio host and media personality announced on The Howard Stern Show on Monday that he had unsubscribed from the streaming service after executives at its subsidiary, ABC, suspended Jimmy Kimmel Live! indefinitely last week.

"As you know, ABC threw Jimmy off the air," he said. "I don't know what their plan is, but it looks like they might be firing him. And then I read sometimes that they're not gonna fire him. I don't know. I have spoken to Jimmy. I didn't ask him these questions, I just asked him how he was doing personally."

He continued, "I just know when the government begins to interfere, when the government says, 'I'm not pleased with you, so we're gonna orchestrate a way to silence you,' it's the wrong direction for our country."

Kimmel was suspended by ABC after he referenced the death of right-wing political activist Charlie Kirk and directly addressed Trump's Make America Great Again (MAGA) supporters in his opening monologue.

The radio host then noted that he doesn't entirely blame ABC executives.

"They shouldn't have to be in this position. I feel for them too, in this," he stated. "But someone's gotta step up and f**king say, 'Hey, enough, we're not gonna bow (to pressure).'"

He then shared how he responded to the news, adding, "Now it might sound stupid, but the thing I did this morning, I'm cancelling my Disney+. I'm trying to say with the pocketbook that I do not support what they're doing with Jimmy."

Stern joins many other public figures who have expressed solidarity with Kimmel, including talk show hosts Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Fallon and John Oliver.