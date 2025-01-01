Prince Harry denies he's planning to send son Archie to Eton College

Prince Harry has denied a report suggesting that he has registered his son Prince Archie for his elite boarding school Eton College.

It was claimed over the weekend that the Duke of Sussex wanted his eldest child, Archie, six, to follow in his footsteps and attend the all-boys boarding school in Windsor, England, even though he and his family now live in California.

However, a spokesperson for the royal has now denied that he's planning to send Archie to the prestigious private school.

"Prince Harry has not put his son's name down for Eton, nor does he have any plans to do so," a spokesperson for the Sussexes confirmed to the Daily Mail on Monday.

The report, published by The Royalist newsletter, came shortly after Harry discussed British schools with singer Joss Stone, who has moved back to the U.K. after years in America, at the WellChild Awards.

"He also asked about how we were settling back in and was genuinely interested in our move home. He's just very warm and down to earth, as always. Maybe Harry will move back too. That would be nice," the mother-of-four told HELLO! magazine last week.

"He was saying how wonderful the schools are here and how important community is for children. It was nice to share that with him because it's exactly why we felt drawn to come back - for the kids to grow up surrounded by family, friends, and a strong sense of belonging and most importantly in a safe environment."

The 41-year-old, who also shares daughter Princess Lilibet with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, attended Eton College at the same time as his older brother, Prince William.

He revealed in his 2023 memoir Spare that he never felt comfortable at Eton and that he was hurt when William, 43, told him to pretend they didn't know each other when he started the school.