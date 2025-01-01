Colin Farrell welcomes rise of 'original' movies

Colin Farrell feels "excited" by the recent resurgence of "original" movies.

The 49-year-old actor has relished watching films such as Sinners, Bring Her Back and Weapons over the last year, and Colin has confessed to feeling "really, really excited" by the resurgence of original stories.

He told The Hollywood Reporter: "I know there’s a lot of sequels and there’s talk about a lot of sequels and IPs that have been used before and reimaginings and revisitings of worlds. This year I saw Bring Her Back, and then I saw obviously Sinners and the other day I saw Weapons.

"I get really excited when I see original stuff - really, really excited. So there’s always going to be original stories and there’s always going to be rehashes and there’s room for both."

Margot Robbie, who stars alongside Colin in A Big Bold Beautiful Journey, feels similarly excited by the current landscape in the film industry.

The 35-year-old actress observed that now "is a really good time for film".

She said: "I feel like there’s a lot of original films at the moment, which makes me so happy. Right now, in particular, is a really good time for film."

A Big Bold Beautiful Journey tells the story of two strangers who are brought together by an unimaginable journey.

The project was inspired by screenwriter Seth Reiss' personal experiences.

He explained: "I was heartbroken. I had just been broken up with. I had rented a car and was driving to a wedding and I remember feeling at my lowest moment and then on the way back from the wedding, the GPS was like purge on to I-95 for 290 miles and then I thought, Well, what if it asked me, ‘Seth, do you want to go on a big, bold beautiful journey?’ And I was like, that might be a good idea for a movie."

Seth hopes that his movie will inspire other filmmakers.

He said: "I think there’s nothing more fun than seeing something that we haven’t seen before, and it’s really exhilarating and it just reminds us of why we went to the movies."

Meanwhile, Margot recently hailed A Big Bold Beautiful Journey as "magical".

The Hollywood star explained what attracted her to the project, admitting that the script "kept surprising" her.

Asked what drew her to the movie, Margot told Extra: "It felt really original and magical and romantic.

"The movie starts and it’s like a meet-cute at a wedding and then it turns into like this road trip movie and then it gets a little emotional … It kept surprising me."

Margot also admitted that she relished the experience of working with Colin.

The actress said: "He’s the best co-star you could hope to have, honestly."