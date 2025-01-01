Tinder blasts new film starring Lily James as founder Whitney Wolfe Herd

Members of the original Tinder team have blasted a new film about its co-founder Whitney Wolfe Herd.

Swiped - starring Lily James as Wolfe Herd - debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival and is now streaming on Hulu.

Tinder's co-founder, Jonathan Badeen, and several others from the original team, alleged in comments to Page Six that the biggest misconception about the origin of their dating app is Wolfe Herd's role as "co-founder".

Tinder insiders have alleged to the outlet that Badeen, Justin Mateen and Sean Rad are the sole co-founders, while Bedeen described Wolfe Herd as having "more like an internish role".

The company's former vice president of communication and marketing, Rosette Pambakian, remembers her as "Justin's girlfriend".

"She didn't add anything to meetings or to the business of Tinder, but she was always begging to be included as co-founder. She'd say it was important for her career... It was all self-serving," Pambakian alleged.

Things got more complicated in 2014 when Wolfe Herd filed a lawsuit against Tinder and its parent company, IAC, alleging discrimination and sexual harassment, among other claims.

Wolfe Herd went on to become the founder of another online dating platform, Bumble, which launched in 2014. She became the world's youngest self-made female billionaire in 2021.