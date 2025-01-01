Jessie Cave frozen out of Harry Potter event due to OnlyFans account

Harry Potter star Jessie Cave has claimed her OnlyFans account played a role in her being excluded from a fan event.

Cave made her debut as Lavender Brown in 2009's Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, where she briefly portrayed Ron Weasley's love interest. She then reprised the role for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows parts 1 and 2.

"I found out that I didn't get booked for a Harry Potter convention recently, as I'm now doing OnlyFans," Cave wrote on Substack, as reported by the New York Post.

"They explained it was because it's a 'family show and OnlyFans is affiliated with porn'. This was baffling to me, as some actors who do conventions (most actors, actually) have done TV and films in which they've done sex scenes and nudity. I'm just playing with my hair!"

"I am not upset about the prospect of no more Harry Potter conventions," Cave admitted in her post. "There's going to be a new cast now, and it's a different time. Plus, I have done conventions for over 15 years and have enough photos and wizard memorabilia."

Cave announced in March that she would be launching an OnlyFans account centred around her hair, with no sexually explicit content.

In a separate post, Cave admitted that the reception she has had on the website has been "a little nasty" and that she had received several inappropriate messages.