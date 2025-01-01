Mike Heslin's husband sues for wrongful death

Mike Heslin's husband Scotty Dynamo has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against a Las Vegas restaurant.

He is claiming the establishment failed to perform CPR on the actor in a "timely manner" before his death.

Heslin had starred in Paramount+'s Lioness, Lifetime's The Holiday Proposal Plan and Prime Video's The Influencers, among other series.

Dynamo (real name Nicolas James Wilson) has filed a complaint against Aria Resort and Casino, which owns Javier's Las Vegas.

According to court documents obtained by Us Weekly, Dynamo is suing on five counts of wrongful death, loss of consortium, negligence, gross negligence, and negligent hiring, retention, training and supervision.

Dynamo confirmed Heslin's death via Instagram on 5 July, writing, "On July 2nd, my husband, best friend, and soulmate @mikeheslin passed away from an unexpected cardiac event after a week-long battle in the hospital. Michael was young, in perfect health, and the doctors have no explanation for what happened."

Dynamo's lawsuit claims that Heslin had been dining at Javier's with friends when he collapsed.

"It was immediately apparent that Michael was suffering from a medical emergency. Michael's friends immediately started yelling out for help," it details.

The suit alleged that employees "stood by, took no immediate lifesaving action, and failed to initiate or support efforts that could have saved Michael's life".

"Michael was brilliant, selfless, talented, and a real-life guardian angel," Dynamo wrote in a July tribute.